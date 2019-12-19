MUMBAI – Bangladesh are "slightly reluctant" to play a test series in Pakistan and have offered only to tour the country for three Twenty20 internationals next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.
Pakistan are currently hosting Sri Lanka in a two-match series, the country's first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.
That attack left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured, and saw Pakistan spend the next decade in the test wilderness as teams refused to play there due to security concerns.
Bangladesh were due to arrive in January for three T20s and two tests and the PCB was hopeful the full tour would go ahead given that Sri Lanka had returned to the country for the test series.
"We have had a round of correspondence with them and they are happy to play three T20s in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play test cricket," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan told reporters on Wednesday.