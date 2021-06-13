Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan suspended over umpire outburst

DHAKA - Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has a history of disciplinary breaches, has been suspended for three matches and fined for "showing aggressive behaviour towards the umpire" during a domestic match, the country's governing body said. Shakib, the International Cricket Council's top-ranked all-rounder in one-day internationals, kicked the stump after an appeal was turned down by the umpire during a match between Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka on Friday.

Genuinely unbelievable scenes...



Shakib Al Hasan completely loses it - not once, but twice!



Wait for when he pulls the stumps out 🙈 pic.twitter.com/C693fmsLKv — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 11, 2021 He later pulled out all three stumps and flung them aside after the umpire halted the game because of rain. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) found Shakib, who captains Mohammedan, guilty of two counts of misconduct and suspended him for three upcoming matches in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League. He was also fined US$5,900.

"Shakib was found guilty of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game after showing aggressive behaviour towards the umpire," the BCB said in a statement Saturday. The 34-year-old also brought the game into disrepute through the use of offensive language and reckless conduct with the umpires, the BCB added. Shakib wrote on Facebook that he was "extremely sorry for losing my temper".