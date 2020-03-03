Blow for Australia as Perry ruled out of T20 World Cup by injury

SYDNEY – Defending champions Australia suffered a major blow ahead of the knockout stage of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup when all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament on Tuesday.

The twice ICC women's cricketer of the year hobbled off the field in tears after suffering a right hamstring injury during Monday's four-run victory over New Zealand that sealed a place in the semi-finals for the hosts.

"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time," team doctor Pip Inge said in a media statement.

"We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery."

India, South Africa and England have also qualified for Thursday's semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground with who plays who to be decided after the final round of group fixtures on Tuesday.