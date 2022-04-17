Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
David Miller's 94 powers Gujarat Titans to sensational IPL win over Chennai Super Kings

Proteas star David Miller smashed an unbeaten 94 as he guided the Gujurat Titans to an impressive three-wicket win over IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Photo: @IPL/Twitter

Published 2h ago

Pune — South Africa's David Miller smashed an unbeaten 94 to lead Gujarat Titans to a thrilling three-wicket victory over holders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Chasing 170 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 48-4. But Miller put on an attacking 70-run sixth stand with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (40) and propelled his team to their target with one ball to spare in the second match of the day in Pune.

Rashid, an ace leg-spinner who stood in as captain in place of injured Hardik Pandya, smashed three sixes and a four off Chris Jordan in a 25-run 18th over.

Rashid fell after his 21-ball blitz but Miller completed the job, taking 13 runs in a dramatic final over from Jordan.

Miller hit a six after two dot balls, was caught at short thirdman only for the delivery to be called no ball for height, and then hit a four and finished the match off with a two.

He struck eight fours and six sixes in his 51-ball knock

Gujarat, one of the two new franchises in the expanded 10-team IPL, consolidated their position at the top with five wins from six matches. Chennai slipped to five losses in six games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 73 went in vain after the opener guided Chennai to 169 for five.

He put on a 92-run third-wicket stand with Ambati Rayudu, who hit 46, after the wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali.

Skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who took over the captaincy ahead of the season after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down, provided a late blitz with his unbeaten 12-ball 22, but Miller's knock overshadowed every other innings in the match.

AFP

