CAPE TOWN – Results of a scan on England paceman Jofra Archer's sore elbow will determine whether he will be fit to play in the second Test against South Africa, captain Joe Root said on Thursday.
Archer, who burst onto the cricket scene at last year's World Cup, pulled up with the injury in practice on Wednesday and was awaiting the results of the scan before England's final practice on Thursday.
The second test at Newlands starts on Friday with England 1-0 down in the four-match series after losing by 107 runs in Pretoria last Sunday.
"We are still waiting to hear back, results-wise, about his scan so we should know further today and then we'll have to play it by ear," Root told a news conference.
"It was quite disappointing to see him pull up like that and now we'll just have to make another late call."