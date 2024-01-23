England beat South Africa in rain-affected Cricket Under-19 World Cup match

The South Africa U19 team slipped to their first defeat at the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. The Junior Proteas had posted 230 all out with opener Steve Stolk top-scoring with 64 off just 55 balls (11x4, 1x6) with additional support from Dewan Marais (42) and Richard Seletswane (33).

But a middle-order collapse precipitated by Jaydn Denly (3/37), Eddie Jack (3/28) and Tazeem Ali (3/26) reigned in the home team. Former captain David Teeger was one of the three South African ducks during this period. This had a massive impact on the eventual result with initially the lightning forcing the players off the field before the heavens opened to bring a close to proceedings.

England's chase was midway through at that point with the visitors on 137/2 that cleared the path for a 36-run victory via the DLS method. Opener Ben McKinney set the platform with 48 before Noah Thain finished unbeaten on 63. Tristan Luus and Romashan Pillay were the successful bowlers for the home team.

South Africa’s next match is against Scotland on Sunday in Potchefstroom. Meanwhile in East London, The Under-19 World Cup got its first thriller when New Zealand scraped through by one wicket against Afghanistan while chasing a measly 92 in East London. Although there had been early flutters during New Zealand’s run chase, the Junior Blacks seemed to have stemmed the tide when they moved to 82/6.

But there was more drama in store when New Zealand lost wicket-keeper Sam Clode and their well-set captain Oscar Jackson. With 10 runs still required for victory, New Zealand inched closer before the game exploded when Afghanistan captain Naseer Khan ran out Ewald Schreuder backing up at the non-striker's end before he delivered the ball. Afghanistan now needed just one wicket for what would be a remarkable victory, while New Zealand needed two runs.