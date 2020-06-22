England players to honour key workers with names on training shirts

England players will wear training shirts bearing the names of key workers before the start of the first test against the West Indies next month to honour their service during the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said people whose names will feature on the shirts have been nominated by their local cricket clubs and include teachers, doctors, nurses, social workers and carers.

The first test is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8, with the last two matches at Old Trafford, as international cricket returns following its suspension in March.

"As we get back to playing the game we love, we want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went into bat for their country under the toughest circumstances," England skipper Joe Root said in a statement.

"It's only fitting that we use this series as an opportunity to 'raise a bat' in their honour. We'll wear their names with pride."