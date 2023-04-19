London — England Test coach Brendon McCullum has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board of breaching its anti-corruption code and will face no further action over his involvement with an online betting business.
Reports said the New Zealander had stepped back from his commercial role with 22Bet, a Cyprus-registered bookmaker for whom he has appeared in several online advertisements.
Last month, a video was posted on McCullum's official Facebook page showing him promoting the company's Indian Premier League markets ahead of the season.
Players, coaches and officials taking part in or encouraging betting on matches is prohibited under the ECB code, prompting the governing body to announce it was "exploring" McCullum's links with 22Bet.
But the ECB announced on Wednesday that McCullum had done nothing contrary to the code, which does not prevent players or officials from becoming brand ambassadors for betting organisations.
Warner in Ashes squad but Australia keep top order options open
All-round Green stars as Mumbai down Hyderabad on IPL anniversary
Sri Lanka wipe out wilting Ireland in first Test
Faf du Plessis again proves why he should be playing T20 cricket for Proteas
Chennai survive Du Plessis-Maxwell storm to beat Bangalore
Dane Paterson claims 500th wicket before celebrating with a Manchester United win
An ECB spokesman said: "Discussions have been ongoing with Brendon over the last few days, and the matter has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective.
"We can confirm that no further action will be taken."
It is understood McCullum, who has won 10 of 12 matches and been credited with revolutionising England's Test side alongside captain Ben Stokes, will consult with the ECB before undertaking any future work with 22Bet.
AFP