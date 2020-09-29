Essex to boost diversity education after beer poured on Muslim player

LONDON - England County side Essex have promised to improve awareness of cultural differences after a Muslim player was sprayed with alcohol on the balcony at Lord's as they celebrated winning the Bob Willis Trophy.

Pictures showed Feroze Khushi, who was 12th man for Sunday's game against Somerset, grimacing as beer was poured over his head by one of his teammates.

"Essex County Cricket Club prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas," the club said in a statement published by local media.

"For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done ... to widen people's knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences."