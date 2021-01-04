Ex-Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza overlooked for Windies tour

DHAKA – Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been left out of Bangladesh's preliminary squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies, fuelling uncertainty about the future of his international career.

The Windies are due to tour Bangladesh for three one-day internationals and two Tests and will arrive in Dhaka on January 10.

It is the first series in the South Asian nation since March, when the coronavirus pandemic saw global sporting events cancelled or postponed.

"It was a tough decision for us but we have to accept the reality and move ahead," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said at a press conference where the 24-man squad was announced.

"It's a new beginning, and whoever comes in his place -- it's an opportunity for him," he added.