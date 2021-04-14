Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak banned for 8 years for corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s former Test cricket captain Heath Streak on Wednesday was banned for eight years after breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption code. Streak, 47, widely regarded as Zimbabwe’s best-ever fast bowler was charged with corruption in his time as a coach in 2017 and 2018, while he was in charge of teams in the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and Afghanistan Premier League. ALSO READ: Is Proteas coach Mark Boucher still wearing his Titans hat, when it comes to Kyle Verreynne? According to reports, Streak acted as a facilitator for ‘corruptors’ to make contact with players. He initially contested the charges, but has now pleaded guilty. Alex Marshall, ICC general manager – Integrity Unit, said: “Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the code.

“As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game. He breached the code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.

“The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation.”

Streak made his Test debut for Zimbabwe in 1993 and played his last match in the format in 2005. He played 65 Test matches and 189 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Zimbabwe. In Tests, Streak claimed 216 wickets at an average of 28. In ODIs, he took 239 wickets at an average of 29.82. - African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Michael Sherman

