Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, has died at the age of 49, his former team mate Henry Olonga said late on Tuesday. The all-rounder was the all-time leading test wicket-taker for his country. He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 Tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 one-day internationals, scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend," Olonga said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...😔 — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 22, 2023 "The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you." Reuters has contacted Zimbabwe's cricket body for comment.

After qualifying for the 1999 WC Super six stage at chelmsford by beating @ProteasMenCSA . Heath caught Donald off my delivery to end the match. pic.twitter.com/qdmvJsMI17 — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023 Post-retirement Streak served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2021 he was given an eight-year ban from the sport after admitting breaches of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code. He took "full responsibility" for his actions but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches. Zimbabwe test skipper Sean Williams said Streak had left "a legacy for us to live up to".