SYDNEY – Australia have developed a ruthless streak in their home series sweeps against Pakistan and New Zealand and will present much stiffer opposition when India tour next year, captain Tim Paine said on Monday.
Paine's side wrapped up a 3-0 series triumph over the Black Caps by romping to 279-run victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground to make it five comprehensive wins out of five matches for the home summer.
"I came into this summer expecting to win all five tests," Paine told reporters.
"I think now we've got a team together that is really consistent, we've got a number of match-winners with both bat and ball and our lesser players have improved a hell of a lot over the last 12 months.
"We've probably become more ruthless which was something we wanted to be ... We've got great quality throughout our side and it's a very exciting team to be part of."