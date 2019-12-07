NEW DELHI – India's captain Virat Kohli says his priority is to help India win matches than just play 'slam-bang cricket' for the sake of entertaining the crowd in the Twenty20 game.
Kohli produced a batting masterclass in Friday's Twenty20 match against West Indies, smashing a career-best 94 not out to help India chase a 200-plus target with eight balls to spare.
The elegant right-hander, who clobbered six sixes, went run-a-ball in his first 20 deliveries before exploding to plunder 74 off the last 30.
"I'm not someone who comes to the stadium wanting to entertain people hitting the ball in the air. I want to get the job done," Kohli told broadcaster Star Sports after India won the series opener in Hyderabad by six wickets.
"Within that, if I get an opportunity to hit sixes, I will. But the aim is not to play slam-bang cricket.