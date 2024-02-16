India’s Ravichandran Ashwin reaches 500 Test wickets to join exclusive club

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket on day two of the third match against England to become just the ninth bowler to make the feat. Ashwin, an off-spinner who began the Test on 499 wickets, dismissed opener Zak Crawley for 15 in Rajkot.

500 Test wickets and counting!



Ravichandran Ashwin joins an elite club 👏#WTC25 | #INDvENGhttps://t.co/vSDUE2h4Hi — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2024 He is only the second Indian to reach the milestone after fellow spinner Anil Kumble (619). Ashwin bowled a full-length delivery at leg-stump and Crawley top-edged to Rajat Patidar at fine leg.

His Indian teammates hugged the bowler, who raised his hand to the applauding crowd. Ashwin joins fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka — 800), the late Shane Warne (Australia — 708), Kumble and Nathan Lyon (Australia — 517) in the exclusive club. Ashwin, 37, has played 98 Tests since his debut in 2011.

The all-rounder has scored 3,308 runs including five Test centuries as a batsman. Below is a list of bowlers who have picked up 500 Test wickets

M. Muralitharan — Sri Lanka, 800 wickets, (22.72 avarage) S. Warne — Australia, 708, (25.41) J. Anderson — England, 696, (26.39)

A. Kumble — India, 619, (29.65) S. Broad — England, 604, (27.68) G. McGrath — Australia, 563, (21.64)

C. Walsh — West Indies, 519, (24.44) N. Lyon — Australia, 517, (30.73) R. Ashwin — India, 500, (23.93)