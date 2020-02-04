India opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the rest of the tour of New Zealand after suffering a calf strain in the final Twenty20 international in Mt. Maunganui, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Photo: IANS)

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the rest of the tour of New Zealand after suffering a calf strain in the final Twenty20 international in Mt. Maunganui, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Rohit retired hurt on Sunday when he was on 60 off 41 balls. He received treatment for several minutes in the 17th over but hobbled off three deliveries later and was unable to continue.

"He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," the BCCI said in a statement.

India, who swept New Zealand 5-0 in the T20 series, play three ODIs starting Wednesday in Hamilton and selectors have named Mayank Agarwal as Rohit's replacement in the squad.

Shubman Gill was named in the test squad for the two matches later this month in Wellington and Christchurch and could make his debut after impressing for the India A side that toured New Zealand, scoring 83 and 204 not out in an unofficial test.