Injured Shreyas Iyer out of IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant to captain Delhi Capitals

DELHI – Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after injuring his left shoulder during India's one-day international series with England, his franchise the Delhi Capitals announced on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will captain the side in Iyer's absence, the Capitals added.

Iyer sustained the injury while diving to stop a shot by England opener Jonny Bairstow and India's cricket board BCCI said he had partially dislocated his shoulder.

"Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury," the Capitals said in a statement. "Rishabh Pant will lead the team in his absence.

"Shreyas will be missed immensely, and we can't wait to see him in DC colours once again. We wish him a speedy recovery."