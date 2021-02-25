Joe Root says England will come back stronger

AHMEDABAD – England are "hurting" after their crushing third-Test defeat to India inside two days but the tourists will come back stronger in the final game, captain Joe Root said Thursday.

"We will try and make sure that we are better for it... A week like this doesn't define us as a team. We know what we are capable of doing," Root said after the defeat left them trailing 2-1 in the series.

"We will come back and we will use the hurt from this week as motivation going into that last game... We will come back stronger for it," he said in the post-match presentation in Ahmedabad.

England, level at 1-1 in the series before the third Test, won the toss and were 74 for 2 before collapsing to 112 all out in the first innings.