Jofra Archer's search for lost World Cup medal

England paceman Jofra Archer has spent lockdown desperately trying to find his World Cup winner’s medal after losing it during a recent house move.

Archer, who starred for England with 20 wickets and bowled the super over against New Zealand in the final, revealed that he has turned his flat upside down trying to locate the prized possession.

‘I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me,’ said Archer. ‘I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there’s no medal.

‘There’s nothing else to do in isolation. It’s all hands on deck.’

There has, though, been time to reminisce over the famous super over. Asked when he realised he would be tasked with the grand task, Archer replied: ‘Pretty late. I wasn’t sure until I had to go down there and warm up. That doesn’t mean I didn’t want it, I just didn’t think I was in a position to volunteer, I was just coming into the team, I’d played the least amount of games in the squad. I didn’t think it was my time to volunteer.’