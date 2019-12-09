NEW DELHI – For someone who often leads by example, India captain Virat Kohli is appalled by the team's sloppy fielding against West Indies and wants them to fix the problem in the build-up to next year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
India, who had dropped five catches in the series opener on Friday, spilled three more on Sunday to allow West Indies to level the series 1-1 in Thiruvananthapuram.
The unusually sloppy catching in Hyderabad prompted former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to wonder if playing too much cricket was taking its toll on the players.
Some of the players said the low floodlights in Hyderabad made sighting the ball tricky at times. No such excuse was offered for the slip-ups in Thiruvananthapuram, where two catches went down in a single Bhuvneshwar Kumar over.
"Look, if you field like that, then no total is big enough. Last two games we've been below-par in the field," Kohli told broadcaster Star Sports after Sunday's defeat.