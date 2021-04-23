Luke Jongwe snatches four wickets as Zimbabwe surprise Pakistan in T20

HARARE – Luke Jongwe took four wickets as Zimbabwe pulled off a surprise 19-run victory over Pakistan on Friday in the second Twenty20 international of a three-match series at Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss, opted to bowl, and the tourists restricted their hosts to 118-9 with Tinashe Kamunhukamwe the only batsman to impress by making 34.

Set a run-a-ball target for victory, Pakistan lost star opener Mohammad Rizwan for only 13 and Azam (41) was the lone batsman to offer much resistance as they slumped to 99 all out in 19.5 overs.

Right-arm medium pacer Jongwe (4-18) captured the wickets of Rizwan and Azam, and those of Haris Rauf and Arshad Iqbal as the Pakistan tail collapsed.

Ryan Burl (two), Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava (one each) were the other Zimbabwean wicket-takers.

The result levelled the series at 1-1 and it will be decided at the same venue Sunday as Pakistan seek a second successive T20 series win having beaten South Africa 3-1 before travelling to Zimbabwe.

"It was big turnaround for us after the first game," said Brendan Taylor, standing in as captain for rested Sean Williams.

"I would be lying if I said I was confident after our batting, but we dug deep and managed to squeeze Pakistan and our commitment and determination got us over the line."

Rizwan made 82 when Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs Wednesday, but faced only 18 balls and hit one four before being caught by Tarisai Musakanda.

Fellow opener Azam lasted one hour, faced 45 balls and struck five fours before becoming the fourth Pakistan batsmen to fall, leaving the tourists on 78-4 after 15.5 overs.

With wickets falling cheaply, the tourists began the final over on 99-7 and needing 20 runs to snatch a dramatic victory.

But instead of a run fest, the wickets of Usman Qadir, Rauf and Iqbal fell without any addition to the scoreboard.

Earlier, Kamunhukamwe cracked four fours as he faced 40 deliveries in a 60-minute stand.

His innings ended when caught by Azam off the bowling of Danish Aziz, who was making his second appearance for the tourists.

Fellow opener Taylor, who missed the first match due to illness, lasted only seven balls before being caught by Mohammad Hafeez off a Faheem Ashraf delivery for five.

Apart from Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva (18), Wesley Madhevere (16) and Tadiwanashe Marumani and Musakanda (13 each) reached double figures for the hosts.

Six Pakistan bowlers shared the wickets with Mohammad Hasnain (2-19) and Aziz (2-29) the most successful, while Ashraf, Iqbal, Rauf and Qadir took one each.

After the T20 series, Zimbabwe and Pakistan will play two Tests in Harare, beginning on April 29 and May 7.

AFP