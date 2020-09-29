Massive boost for New Zealand cricket as Windies, Pakistan confirm tours

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s Black Caps will launch their home summer of cricket with a Twenty20 match against West Indies at Eden Park on November 27 before two Test series against the same opponents and Pakistan, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

The New Zealand government had green-lighted the West Indies and Pakistan tours and was also expected to approve white-ball tours by Australia and Bangladesh in February and March, the cricket board said.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the New Zealand government for helping us navigate this complex process," New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said in a statement.

"Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons: international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it's crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times."

After three T20s against West Indies, New Zealand play the first Test against the Windies at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 3 and the second at Wellington's Basin Reserve from December 11.