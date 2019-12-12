Moeen Ali claims he is cut less slack for his performances than England team-mates after explaining why he has snubbed a Test recall.
England wanted the fourth most successful spinner in their Test history to board the plane to South Africa tomorrow night but the 32-year-old was reluctant to overturn a self-imposed exile at the end of an Ashes series in which he featured just once.
Writing in his Guardian column, Moeen said: ‘Representing England has always been a privilege and my decision to take a break from Test cricket at the end of the home summer was made to ensure that, hopefully, I can do it for a lot longer.’
Test captain Joe Root and national selector Ed Smith both met Moeen last week in hope of including him in the 17-man squad to face the Proteas in a four-match series starting in Pretoria on Boxing Day.