SYDNEY – Pakistan will look to tweak their line-up for the second and final test against Australia at Adelaide Oval but wholesale changes look unlikely despite Sunday's innings defeat in the series opener in Brisbane.
Captain Azhar Ali defended both his non-performing batsmen and inexperienced bowlers after the heavy loss at the Gabba, although he did concede that seasoned seamer Mohammad Abbas might return to the side for the pink-ball test.
Ali blamed the defeat on falling behind on the opening day after batting without loss through the first session only to crumble to 240 all out by the close of play.
The batting in the second innings was better with a fine century from Babar Azam and 95 from wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan but by that stage Australia were already firmly in the driving seat after scoring 580 in their only knock.
"We will sit and do a recap of this game and discuss everything and try to figure out the best playing XI for Adelaide," he said