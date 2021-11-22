Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh in T20 series

Dhaka – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the Twenty20 International to complete a 3-0 sweep in a three-match series in Dhaka on Monday. Set 125 to win, Mohammad Nawaz sealed the contest with a boundary off the final delivery at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad (3-10) claimed three wickets in the final over. Haider Ali top-scored with 45 off 38 balls. Mohammad Wasim (2-15) and Usman Qadir (2-35) earlier claimed two wickets each for Pakistan. Opener Mohammad Naim top-scored with 47 off 50 balls for Bangladesh while Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain added 22 and 20 runs respectively.