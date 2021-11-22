SportCricketInternational
Pakistan's cricketers take selfie pictures after winning the third Twenty20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Munir Uz zaman/AFP
Pakistan's cricketers take selfie pictures after winning the third Twenty20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Munir Uz zaman/AFP

Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh in T20 series

By AFP Time of article published 39m ago

Share this article:

Dhaka – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the Twenty20 International to complete a 3-0 sweep in a three-match series in Dhaka on Monday.

Set 125 to win, Mohammad Nawaz sealed the contest with a boundary off the final delivery at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad (3-10) claimed three wickets in the final over. Haider Ali top-scored with 45 off 38 balls.

Mohammad Wasim (2-15) and Usman Qadir (2-35) earlier claimed two wickets each for Pakistan.

Opener Mohammad Naim top-scored with 47 off 50 balls for Bangladesh while Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain added 22 and 20 runs respectively.

MORE ON THIS

Pakistan won the first two matches by four wickets and eight wickets respectively.

AFP

Pakistan CricketT20iCricket

Share this article: