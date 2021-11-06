Pressure on Proteas as David Warner steers Australia to brink of T20 World Cup semis

Chasing 158 for victory, Australia rode on an 124-run second-wicket stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh (53) to romp home in 16.2 overs in Abu Dhabi and go level with Group 1 leaders England on eight points.

Abu Dhabi – David Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 as Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets to edge closer to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

Earlier Josh Hazlewood took four wickets to keep West Indies down to 157 for seven despite skipper Kieron Pollard's 44 in final Super 12 clash for both the teams.

South Africa play England, who are all but through to the final four, in the evening match and the result will decide the two semi-finalists from this group.

England won the toss and sent Temba Bavuma’s Proteas in to bat. In order to advance to the semi-finals, South Africa have to win by 60 runs to overtake Australia’s net run rate.