Rassie van der Dussen feasts but Knights go down to Nationals

Rassie van der Dussen set Canada ablaze with a 24-ball 51 in the season opener of the Global T20 League on Friday evening. The first match of the Canada-based Global T20 League saw the Toronto Nationals take on the Vancouver Knights on Friday.

Proteas and Vancouver Knights batter, Rassie van der Dussen put on a show of note in his first dig in the tournament, striking five sixes and two fours in his knock. Van der Dussen’s innings on Friday evening would have silenced quite a lot of critics, as the South African, registered an incredible 212.5 strike-rate, after facing criticism for a slow strike-rate in white-ball cricket. Van der Dussen’s knock was in vein though in the context of the match as the Vancouver Knights slipped to a nine-run defeat.

Reeza Hendricks was another South African in the colours of the Knights, with the 33-year-old occupying his signature spot at the top of the order alongside Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman. Hendricks was dismissed for a duck on Friday, a rare sight from the batter seeing that he has been in a form of his life in T20 cricket and in white-ball cricket in general during the past year. With ball in hand, Hendricks returned figures of 1/13 in his solitary over while another South African, Corbin Bosch, also a Vancouver Knights player, returned figures of 1/25 in his three overs.