Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Kapil Dev's 434 Test wickets

Ashwin sent back Charith Asalanka for 20 with his off spin on day three in Mohali to become India's second-highest wicket-taker behind spin legend Anil Kumble, who finished his career with 619 Test scalps.

Mohali — India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed pace bowling great Kapil Dev's 434 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Ashwin, 35, also left behind Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (433) to move inside the world's top 10 wicket-takers led by Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australia great Shane Warne (708).

"It's a big thing in his cricketing career to achieve that feat," skipper Rohit Sharma said after India's victory by an innings and 222 runs inside three days.

"I have been watching Ashwin for a long time now, and every time I watch him, he seems to get better and better."