Rohit Sharma relishes India’s big Test win over England with ‘young team’

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 214 and put on a marathon 172-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz Khan, 68 not out, to set up the dominant win. India are without star batsman Virat Kohli, who opted out of the series due to "personal reasons" and KL Rahul missed two matches after the opener with injury. "Big victory, obviously it's a very good feeling to win a game like that and especially with such a young team as well," Rohit told reporters.

"Two debutants and not a lot of Test matches among the playing XI... (was) not going to be an easy one for us to just come out here and win this series, especially with a lot of our frontline players missing." He said, "Lot of credit to these young guys who have come in and showed lot of character. Looks like they belong here and going to stay here as well. So quite satisfying if you win a Test match like that." The 22-year-old Jaiswal, a left-hand batter, smashed his second double ton in consecutive matches to lead the series batting with 545 runs.

Fearless batting He tore into the England bowling attack, hitting 12 sixes including three hits over the fence off veteran pace bowler James Anderson. Jaiswal "is playing well, it's good for us and he is in good form", said Rohit. Sarfaraz, 26, impressed with his fearless batting as he scored 62 and another debutant in wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel made 46.

A prolific batsman in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz got his Test cap from former captain Anil Kumble with his teary-eyed father looking on. "There is nervousness on debut but I didn't find him nervous," said Rohit. He said when Sarfaraz received the cap in the morning of day one, "he was very emotional but he was involved in the game the moment (the) match started. He was looking to make a difference with his batting, fielding and energy. "

India played without senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on day three after he left the Test midway hours after his 500th Test wicket to be with his ailing mother. Off-spinner Ashwin returned on day four and got one wicket to be part of India's triumph.