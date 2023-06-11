Scott Boland sparks India collapse as Australia win World Test Championship final

London — Scott Boland sparked a dramatic collapse as Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday.

But they collapsed to 234 all out, losing seven wickets for 70 runs inside 24 overs before lunch on the fifth day.

Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in an over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli for 49, on his way to figures of 3/46 in 16 overs.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4/41) then polished off the tail as Australia captured the one major men's cricket title that had previously eluded them, with Pat Cummins's side now heading into next week's first Ashes Test against England in buoyant mood.