Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat under overcast skies in the opening test against hosts Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Photo: Anjum Naveed/AP Photo

LAHORE – Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat under overcast skies in the opening test against hosts Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Wednesday. The two-match series marks Pakistan's first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore. The current touring side have been promised watertight security during the visit.

Experienced middle order batsman Dinesh Chandimal is back in the Sri Lanka side for the first time since losing the captaincy after their defeat by Australia in Canberra in February.

Sri Lanka included one frontline spinner in Dilruwan Perera, dropped opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and brought in Oshada Fernando, who played the last of his two tests in February against South Africa.

The hosts, led by Azhar Ali, went with an all-pace attack with four fast bowlers in debutant Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.