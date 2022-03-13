WATCH: Fan takes on-field selfie with Virat Kohli in security breach at Test

Bangalore — Three fans breached security at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday to take a selfie with India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli and one returned successful.
Kohli was at first slip in the final session of the second day of the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka when three young men ran on the field and attempted to embrace the player.
A group of security officers gave chase and eventually overpowered the youngsters before hauling them off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.
Kohli was taken aback by the sudden intrusion but obliged the fans' request although he still signalled to them not to come too close due to the bubble protocols.
The crowd has welcomed Kohli with huge applause each time the star batsman has appeared on the ground that is home to his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Kohli, 33, is often the subject of adulation with one fan even touching his feet before taking a selfie during an Indian Premier League game in 2018.
