WATCH: Ireland's Amy Hunter is youngest international centurion on 16th birthday

Harare – Ireland's Amy Hunter celebrated her 16th birthday by becoming the youngest player to score an international century, as she guided her team to an 85-run victory over Zimbabwe in their women's one-day game at Harare.

Ireland reached 312-3 in their 50 overs on Monday thanks to Hunter's unbeaten 121 off 127 deliveries, a knock that included eight fours. Zimbabwe managed 227-8 in reply as the visitors claimed a 3-1 series victory.