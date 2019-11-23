ELLINGTON – BJ Watling scored the first test century on Bay Oval as New Zealand established a 41-run lead against England on Saturday, reaching 394-6 at the close of the third day of the first test in Mt. Maunganui.
Watling ended the day on 119, having arrived at the crease on Friday with New Zealand on 127-4 and in danger of conceding a large first innings deficit to England, who had been earlier bowled out for 353.
The wicketkeeper, however, slowly rebuilt New Zealand's innings with a 70-run partnership with Henry Nicholls, 119 with Colin de Grandhomme, and an unbeaten 78 runs with Mitchell Santner, who finished the day 31 not out.
Watling's eighth test century was the first at the ground, which is hosting its inaugural test match.
It was also his second in succession after he scored 105 not out against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August and was brought up with a single wide of mid-on from the bowling of Sam Curran.