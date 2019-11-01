MELBOURNE – Former captain Steve Waugh, an alumni of the "tough school" of Australian cricket, has praised all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for having the courage to seek treatment for a mental health issue.
Maxwell was ruled out of the Australian team indefinitely on Thursday after confiding in coach Justin Langer about his health issues ahead of a T20 match against Sri Lanka in Adelaide.
"I think it's a courageous decision and one that should be applauded," Waugh told reporters on Friday of Maxwell's break from the team.
"It's a high-pressure situation, professional sport, and people have got outside pressures and things happening in life just like normal people. Sometimes it becomes a bit too much."
Waugh, who led a series of uncompromising teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, is renowned for unabashedly championing "mental disintegration", Australia's tactic of putting opposition players off their games through targeted sledging.