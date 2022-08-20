Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson stars with bat as India win Zimbabwe ODI series

Harare — Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson struck an unbeaten 43 to guide India to a five-wicket victory on Saturday and a series win after the second of three one-day internationals in Harare. Zimbabwe made a modest 161 after losing the toss and India recovered from losing skipper KL Rahul leg before for one to reach 167-5 with 146 balls remaining.

Story continues below Advertisement

The result relegates the third match on Monday to a dead rubber, but Zimbabwe will be encouraged after putting up a much better show than two days ago, when they suffered a 10-wicket hiding. Batting at number six, Samson faced 39 deliveries over 51 minutes and smashed four sixes and three fours. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and fellow top-order batsman Shubman Gill contributed 33 runs each as India recovered from 5-1 to eventually finish comfortable winners.

Vice-captain Dhawan struck four fours in a brisk innings while the more cautious Gill notched six fours. Luke Jongwe was the most successful Zimbabwe bowler, taking the wickets of Gill and Ishan Kishan for the loss of 33 runs in four overs. India won the toss, chose to field for the second successive match and Shardul Thakur took three wickets as India bowled Zimbabwe out in 38.1 overs.

Story continues below Advertisement

The medium-fast bowler replaced Deepak Chahar in the only change from the team that won the first match by 10 wickets two days ago. Rahul did not reveal the reason for leaving out Chahar, who had taken three wickets on Thursday and won the player of the match award. Thakur, known as the Paighar Express after the town north of Mumbai where he was born, captured the wickets of opener Innocent Kaia, captain Regis Chakabva and Jongwe.

Story continues below Advertisement

The prized wicket of Sikandar Raza, who hit two centuries in a ODI series victory over Bangladesh this month, fell to Kuldeep Yadav after the Pakistan-born batsman scored 16. Only former Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and unbeaten Ryan Burl made any impact against the Indian attack, hitting 42 and 39 respectively. Williams averaged a run a ball in his stand, compiling his total off 42 deliveries, including a six and three fours.

Story continues below Advertisement

Burl was slightly slower, facing 47 balls, but also struck a six and three fours at Harare Sports Club. India rested several stars, including batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, for a first visit to the southern Africa nation since 2016. Head coach Rahul Dravid also took a break after recent trips to England and the West Indies with VVS Laxman taking charge for the Harare series.