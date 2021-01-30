Ex-javelin star Tazmin Brits relishes every moment in Proteas’ green-and-gold

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Cricket is not just an occupation for Tazmin Brits. It’s a second chance at life. The Proteas Women’s team T20 opening batsman knows all about disappointment. It was just about a decade ago that her Olympic dreams went tumbling down a dirt road en-route from Klerksdorp to Potchefstroom. The former World Youth Championship javelin gold medallist’s car that she was driving hit a tree and landed on top of her, resulting in a broken pelvis, burst bladder and a torn colon. ALSO READ: Tazmin Brits powers Proteas to victory in opening T20I against Pakistan Thankfully, Brits made a miraculous recovery from the accident which saw titanium screws placed in her back and being confined to a wheelchair for two months, but she never quite realised her dream of competing in the world’s biggest sporting jamboree.

It is for this reason that Brits now relishes every opportunity that she gets to wear the Proteas’ green-and-gold in international competition. And the past week has been particularly good for the hard-hitting batsman.

Brits made her ODI debut against Pakistan on Wednesday before driving the Proteas to victory in the opening T20I with a match-winning 52 not out two days later at Kingsmead.

A major feature of her innings was Brits’ new-found game management skills as she maintained the run-rate without taking any unnecessary risks.

ALSO READ: Proteas embracing their date with destiny ... but the road is long

“Jeez, I was tempted to go for the shots I usually go for. But having a teammate on the other side speaking to me, like Lizelle (Lee) and Marizanne (Kapp) – especially Kappy – she was telling me all the time that I don’t need to go big,” Brits said.

“She kept saying ‘we’re under the run-rate, keep hitting the singles’, and making me understand what was required to win the T20. It’s not only about hitting sixes as you don’t always need that as running hard also wins the game.”

It often said that a batter’s best years are ahead of them once they reach 30 years old. Brits is certainly showing signs that her maturity is paying off where it matters.

Tazmin Brits was calm, composed and the anchor of the #MomentumProteas in their T20I series opener#AlwaysRising@Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/1HQ7KYMFyd — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 30, 2021

“Yeah, I am into my 30s now … I actually had my birthday with my teammates so that was a bit of fun. I don’t think you ever get too old to learn new things. I think you learn something every day, and in fact I actually learnt something today,” Brits said.

“I know people think I am a big-hitter, but I know that I can manipulate the field and get those singles. I think I proved to myself that I don’t need to go for those big shots and I actually taught myself something today.”

Brits will hope that she can continue this momentum in the second T20I (3:30pm start) against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Sunday.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport