Marizanne Kapp dazzles as Proteas make history again against Australia

Marizanne Kapp shone as South Africa beat Australia for the first time-ever in a women’s One-Day International with an 84-run victory in North Sydney on Wednesday. Having come into the tour having never beaten Australia in any format of the game, South Africa now have a victory against the Aussies in both a T20 International and ODI.

Batting first in a weather interrupted innings, South Africa made 229/6 in 45 overs. Kapp top-scored with a typically swashbuckling knock of 75 (87 balls, 12x4s) batting at number five to help her side post a competitive total. This came after captain Laura Wolvaardt fell for a duck and Tazmin Brits (21) and Anneke Bosch (44) were tasked with rebuilding the innings.

Unbelievable stuff from South Africa! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/joycvOIc7d — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2024 Tryon ends off Proteas innings in style Sune Luus (19) and Nadine de Klerk (14) both chipped in, but it was some heavy-hitting by Chloe Tryon with 37 from 36 (3x4s, 1x6) down the order that ensured Kapp’s good work did not go in vain. With a DLS adjusted target of 234 from 45 overs, Australia began well and put on 22 for the opening partnership from the first four overs.

It was then the turn of Kapp (3/12) with her ruthless pace and movement off the pitch as she removed the top three Aussie batters. That included the delivery of the match which jagged back into to star player Beth Mooney which hurtled into the top of middle stump. A stunned Mooney, who had been a thorn in the side of South Africa so far in this series, was forced to trudge back to the changeroom for a duck. It also meant the hosts were reduced to 34/3, and they continued to lose wickets regularly until they found themselves 71/8 after 14 overs. An impressive ninth wicket partnership of 76 between Ashleigh Gardner (35) and Kim Garth (42) restored hopes of an unlikely victory for the favourites, but ultimately Australia were all out for 149.