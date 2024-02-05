Marizanne Kapp gives Proteas Women boost ahead of second ODI

The Proteas received a much-needed boost ahead of the second ODI against Australia on Wednesday, with star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp reportedly passed fit. Kapp was struck on her left elbow by a throw as she completed a second run to reach her half-century in the first ODI on Saturday in Adelaide, which forced her to retire hurt. She was unable to play any part in the Proteas’ fielding effort as the visitors went down by eight wickets to the world champions.

Kapp has undergone scans, which cleared the star all-rounder of serious damage, with the scan revealing a “soft tissue injury” to her upper left arm. Independent Media understands that the 34-year-old is ready to take her place for the second ODI in North Sydney in a couple of days. Fellow all-rounder Chloe Tryon believes the relatively long gap between matches should allow Kapp sufficient time to recover. “It looks like there’s a bit of bruising, which is a bit unfortunate,” Tryon said, of Kapp’s injury.

“We’ve got some time until the next game (and) a quality player like that, we want her to play so hopefully (she has) a speedy recovery and hopefully she can play the next one. She looked really uncomfortable. I know a player like her, she wants to be batting as much as she can, she loves ODI cricket, so I knew when she came off that she probably wasn’t feeling well. “Knowing her, she’s probably going to want to play anyway, regardless of how she feels. That’s just how she is.” The Proteas will be desperate to get Kapp back on the field in North Sydney after the dismal showing in the series opener when the batting unit folded against the pace, swing and accuracy of the Australian opening bowlers.

Laura Wolvaardt’s team managed just 17-3 in the opening 10 power play overs, and only brought up their 50 in the 18th over before being bowled out for 105. Kapp looked like she was playing against a different team on some other pitch as her 50 came off only 58 balls, which included eight boundaries. Tryon feels the rest of the Proteas batting order can learn from Kapp’s positive approach.

“I think they came really hard at us and they bowled really good (and) I just felt as a unit in the first innings we just didn’t give it back to them, we let (Kim Garth and Megan Schutt) settle,” she said. “(Kapp) came out there with the intent and I think that’s really important as a batter, you have got to be proactive in the middle.” @ZaahierAdams