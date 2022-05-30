Proteas boosted after Marizanne Kapp recovers from Covid for the fourth time

Cape Town - The Proteas Women’s team have received a major boost with star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp returning to training on Monday. Kapp is not part of the Proteas’ squad that begin their tour of Ireland, which consists of three T2OI’s and three ODIs’, in Dublin on Friday.

Upon naming the squad, Cricket SA stated that Kapp, along with opener Lizelle Lee, were not considered for the Ireland tour as they needed to “recuperate from respiratory illness”. It has now been revealed that Kapp in fact had contracted Covid-19 - for the fourth time - according to her social media post on Monday. ALSO READ: Give him time in the middle and David Miller will blossom for Proteas

“Last couple of weeks has been tough, recovering from covid for the fourth time! but so happy to be back at training again today…” Kapp posted on Twitter, along with an image of her stretching in the nets. Kapp’s last competitive match was the Fairbreak Invitational T20 final in Dubai earlier this month when she once again showed off her prowess in global T20 franchise showpiece events. She struck an undefeated 67 off just 37 balls (6x4, 2x6) before claiming 1/33 from her four overs to claim the Player of the Match award. It was her third consecutive Player of the Match award in T20 finals after also shining in Australia’ Women’s Big Bash and England’s The Hundred competitions.

Kapp’s overall performances in Dubai were limited to just two matches though, as she struggled throughout with her health. The 32-year-old has a long-standing heart condition that has had a severe impact in previous years. She missed the epic T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia at the SCG due to ill-health, while she also struggled in the Big Bash and at The Hundred.

During a match for the Sydney Sixers, Kapp knelt to the ground while batting and then had to be escorted off the field by the medical staff. The Proteas medical staff will no doubt be monitoring Kapp’s progress with keen interest for a busy season awaits.

After the Ireland series’, the Proteas travel down to England for a much-anticipated tour consisting of one Test, three ODI’s and three T20’s. The Proteas are also competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the first time in July. Kapp’s wife and Proteas teammate Dane van Niekerk is also on the road to recovery after suffering with a broken injury that ruled her out of the World Cup in February. She is also expected to be fit for the England tour. @ZaahierAdams