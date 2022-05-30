FEATURE: Give him time in the middle and David Miller will blossom for Proteas

Story continues below Advertisement

Cape Town - Cricket fans love statistics. Probably on the same level as American sport fanatics. Here’s one to chew on: David Miller faced just 33 balls in last year’s ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. In the same competition Kagiso Rabada faced 30 balls. If you were wondering the reason for Miller’s lack of balls was due to him getting out cheaply in the UAE that was simply not the case. He was only dismissed twice in three innings.

He utilised 18 balls for 16 runs in the opening game against Australia in Abu Dhabi. Did not bat in the eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Dubai. Collared Sri Lanka with a match-winning 26 not out off just 13 balls before taking just two balls to get the Proteas over the line against Bangladesh. His services were not required against England in the final group game in Sharjah. ALSO READ: ‘It’s fantastic to win an IPL title’, says Gary Kirsten That’s a cumulative total of just 5.3 overs in a competition the Proteas were squeezed out of the semi-finals on net run-rate.

Now take a look at this season’s Indian Premier League. Miller faced 337 balls in the 16 times he walked to the crease for the Gujarat Titans. He blasted a career-best 481 runs at an average of 68.71 and 142.72 strike-rate. The Gujarat Titans won the IPL championship on Sunday with Miller playing crucial roles in both the playoff (68 not out off 38 balls) and final ( 32 not out off 19 balls). And before anyone jumps to the conclusion that the Titans top-order did not fire allowing Miller to come to the crease earlier, it is worth noting that opener Shubman Gill contributed contributed 483 runs from the 366 balls he faced, while captain Hardik Pandya struck 487 from his 371 balls.

It therefore doesn’t take a neurosurgeon to work out the impact Miller can potentially have when utilised correctly. There has been an argument in the past that Miller does not fare well against spin. During IPL 2022 his strike-rate of 145.07 facing spin was higher than pace (141.02). He struck 206 runs off the 142 balls faced, hitting eight boundaries and 14 sixes in the process. "I've worked really hard but I haven't felt like a player that's struggled against spin. But it's an area that I have had to improve," Miller said. "In the last 3 to 4 years, I feel like I've changed my mindset against spin. It's about making sure that I impose myself when there's a bad ball. I am looking to score every ball but if there's a bad ball, I am in the best position to put it away. It creates a bit of pressure on the bowler instead of the bowler just bowling in and settling down.”

This new “mindset” was none clearer than in the final. With the Titans requiring 34 off 30 balls, Rajasthan Royals skipper rolled the dice by recalling premier spinner Ravi Ashwin into the attack in the hope of getting a breakthrough. Let's ꜱᴀᴠᴇ this forever, #TitansFAM! 💙pic.twitter.com/66X3QqQXH7 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

The crafty off-spinner ramped up the pressure by setting an attacking field to the left-handed Miller by inserting a slip and short cover. Miller’s response was emphatic. The very first ball he faced was dispatched high into the record 105 000-strong crowd over mid-wicket for six. Game Over! "This particular IPL I've just been working on my swing and my rhythm. And the tempo of my swing. I've just been grooving that swing of mine. Whenever I am training, I am always thinking about the game scenario. Every single ball I face in the nets, I am always thinking about where the fielders will be, and what situation I will be in,” he said.

"It's one of those things mentally I've tried to improve. It's also more about the games I've played. I've been backed right from the start of the season and played all the games. It's been enjoyable that I am not in and out and I've managed to build something and keep my confidence going. As a player, if you are looked after well off the field, then you feel you can be yourself.” Miller will have a few days off to enjoy celebrating the Titan’s IPL success before rejoining his Proteas teammates for a bumper five-match T20I series against hosts India next week. It will be interesting to see whether the Proteas brainstrust consisting of coach Mark Boucher and captain Temba Bavuma have learnt anything from Titans’ utilisation of Miller, especially with former Proteas coach Gary Kirsten being part of the Titans coaching staff and just a phone call away.