Proteas Women bat in chase for historic series win over Australia

The Proteas Women’s historic victory over their Australian counterparts in Canberra at the weekend is an achievement that the visitors will be looking to draw inspiration from during Tuesday’s series-deciding third T20I in Hobart. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third T20I against the Proteas Women at the Bellerive Oval.

Despite having proved that they can beat Australia, the South Africans will still need to put all the excitement aside and focus on the task at hand this morning – and potentially become the first Proteas team to return home with a series victory against the most successful team in women’s cricket. As a result, captain Laura Wolvaardt wants her team to refocus their attention on the basics of the game to stand a chance of beating their hosts at the Bellerive Oval from 10am. “We’ve still got to go back to the basics,” said Wolvaardt.

“I know they will probably come even harder in Hobart with the series on the line. They are still the best side in the world and we still have to play some really special cricket.”

A lot is going right for the team this season and from an individual point of view. For instance, Wolvaardt (T20Is) and Nadine de Klerk (ODIs) both made it into the ICC’s teams of the year in the different formats. De Klerk, in particular, has had a career-defining 12 months. The all-rounder only just became a regular in the side and has gone on to become the backbone of the team alongside fellow all-rounder Marizanne Kapp. Moreover, De Klerk has been called up to be part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the 2024 edition of the Indian-based Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Wolvaardt spoke highly of De Klerk. The captain also showered fellow opening batter Tazmin Brits with praise for showing signs of good form. The pair will be vital once again today if South Africa are to win the third T20I. “De Klerk has been amazing for us over the past year, making the ICC ODI Team of the Year as well. She’s just been incredible,” said Wolvaardt. “To have that seam option that can bat the way she does is really amazing. To have both her and Kappie (Kapp) in the same team is awesome. She just adds so much.