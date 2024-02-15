Proteas Women like a deer in the headlights on day one of once-off Test against Australia

The gulf in class between the Proteas and Australian women’s teams was apparent at stumps on day one of their once-off Test match in Perth on Monday. The Proteas, on the back of some encouraging performances in the T20I and ODI series, were blown out of the park as they were bowled out for a paltry 76, inside 32 overs.

It was brutal. Sune Luus (26) and Masabata Klaas (10 not out) were the only South African batters to reach double figures, with Australia's Darcie Brown picking up five wickets for just 21 runs.

The South Africans appeared like a deer caught in the headlights as they were shown a lot of work still needs to be done with women’s red ball cricket in the country. There was a glimmer of hope with the ball for the South Africans, but that was very brief. Opener Klaas impressed as she picked up three early wickets to leave the Australians on 12/3, but that was it. When Alyssa Healy joined Beth Mooney in the middle, it was one-way traffic for the home side.

Mooney eventually fell to Nadine de Klerk for 78 having put on 155 for the fourth wicket. Healy was joined in the middle by Annabel Sutherland, and the two proceeded to score 82 together. Healy, unfortunately, fell agonisingly short of her century as she saw her innings end, caught and bowled by Delmi Tucker. Australia were on 251/5 at stumps, and had a daunting 175-run lead.

Scorecard South Africa first innings: 76 all out (Sune Luus 26, Masabata Klaas 10, Darcie Brown 5/21, Annabel Sutherland 3/19) Australia first innings: 251/5 (Alyssa Healy 99, Beth Mooney 78, Masabata Klaas 3/39, Delmi Tucker 1/23)