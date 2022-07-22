Proteas Women struggle without Marizanne Kapp as England get comfortable win in first T20

Johannesburg - South Africa’s fragile batting line-up, missing the in-form Marizanne Kapp, were overwhelmed by veteran England seamer Katherine Brunt in the opening T20 International in Chelmsford on Thursday. Brunt had a memorable evening, claiming career best figures in the shortest format as she picked up 4/15, which included her 100th T20 International wicket.

Story continues below Advertisement

With the exception of Laura Wolvaardt, who made her third consecutive half century, it was another poor performance with the bat from the South Africans, who besides Wolvaardt seem devoid of confidence. Kapp’s request to return home for family reasons was granted by the team’s management, and it further weakened the Proteas given the great all-rounder is among of the few players who these past few weeks have seemed capable of standing up to the English. After being asked to bat by Heather Knight, they were immediately put under pressure by Brunt, who clean bowled Lara Goodall - shifted to opener for the T20 series - as the left hander attempted an ill-judged waft across the line.

Sune’ Luus lasted just five balls, and was bowled by a lovely off-cutter by Brunt to leave the Proteas at 7/2 in the third over. It continued a dreadful run for the South African captain, who scored a total of 20 runs in the three ODIs. 🚨 RESULT | ENGLAND WOMEN WIN BY 6 WICKETS



Laura Wolvaardt (55) and Ayabonga Khaka (3/13) were the standout performers for the #MomentumProteas in a match dominated by the hosts, who chased down the 112-run target in 15 overs.#ENGvSA #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/n0SRqlj3VJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 21, 2022 Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch shared a partnership of 34 runs for the third wicket, which turned out to be the highest in the innings, with Wolvaardt once again showing off some high class shotmaking. Bosch, who surprisingly played no part in the One-Day series, had started confidently, but grew increasingly uncomfortable against England’s spinners. Having had some moments of good fortune, that luck ran out, when she went back to a ball, she really should have played off the front foot and was bowled by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn for 18.

Story continues below Advertisement

Besides debutant Delmi Tucker hanging around to help her add 27 runs for the sixth wicket, Wolvaardt was forced to fight a lone battle, as she notched up a fourth T20 half-century. She was eventually out for 55 that came off 49 balls, with seven fours in the final over of the innings, giving Brunt her fourth wicket, which sees her now tied with Anya Shrubsole for leading wicket taker for England in T20 Internationals with 102 wickets. A week after her maiden ODI century, Sophia Dunkley scored a magnificent 59 off just 39 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes, as England made short work of the modest target. Ayabonga Khaka produced the best performance by a South African seamer on the tour so far, as she picked up 3/13 in her four overs, cleaning bowling all her victims.

Story continues below Advertisement