SABC to broadcast Women’s T20 World Cup final live

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Saturday confirmed it will broadcast live of the Women’s T20 World Cup final between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town on Sunday.
The Protea’s Women’s team has made history becoming the first SA senior national team to qualify for an ICC World Cup final.
Up to this point, the matches were only available to the public through paid broadcaster SuperSport.
SABC Sport General Manager, Keletso Totlhanyo said: “We are extremely pleased to have been able to reach an agreement with the rights holders to broadcast this historic moment and allow South African cricket fans to be part of the excitement as our team has an opportunity to make history on home soil.”
“This also shows that SABC Sport can do more for its audiences by going the extra mile to make live sport of national importance available to all South Africans and bringing us together behind our national teams and this fits well into our 2023 campaign to celebrate our Women in Sport.”
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final will also be broadcast live on SABC Sport Channel, SABC +, and www.sabcsport.com
The Proteas Women’s team fulfilled the dreams and desires of a nation on Friday at Newlands to reach the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
South Africa made 164/4 batting first with half centuries coming from openers Laura Wolvaardt (53 from 44) and Tazmin Brits (68 from 55). The hosts then restricted England to 158/8 with Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) and Shabnim Ismail (3/27) starring with the ball.
Supplied