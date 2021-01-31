Tazmin Brits and Shabnim Ismail close out T20 series for the Proteas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Tazmin Brits and Shabnim Ismail were once the again the heroes for the Proteas Women's team in the second T20I against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Sunday. In an almost carbon-copy of the first match a couple of days ago, the pair yet again delivered match-winning performances. Brits followed up her half-century with another 66 off just 58 balls (8x4, 1x6) to propel South Africa to 133/5 off their allotted 20 overs before Ismail ran through the Pakistani top order with career-best figures of 5/12. ALSO READ: Tazmin Brits powers Proteas to victory in opening T20I against Pakistan "When I walk on the pitch I just become a beast, so really thankful for the Man of the Match award and hopefully there will still be plenty more ahead in my career," Ismail said.

South Africa have certainly though also found a potential superstar in Brits. Although she profited from an early dropped chance, Brits showed she could recover from a slow start before unleashing a devastating power game.

The tall right-hander was meandering along at 19 off 29 balls at a strike-rate of 65 at one stage, but once Britz found the pace of the pitch to her liking, the Pakistani bowlers came under fire.

ALSO READ: Proteas embracing their date with destiny ... but the road is long

She was particularly good at using the depth of the crease, and showed that she could also mix innovation with power as the reverse-sweep and lofted straight drive were both used with good effect.

Ismail, meanwhile, is a world class act and continues to be Pakistan's nemesis. After Marizanne Kapp rattled Omaima Sohail's stumps, Ismail had Muneeba Ali caught behind by Sinalo Jafta before clean bowling Nida Dar with successive deliveries.

Although she was denied the hat trick, Ismail came back the next over to also clean bowl Ayesha Zafar to leave Pakistan reeling at 20/4.

🏏 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 18 RUNS



🇵🇰 Pakistan end on 115/7 after 20 overs.



📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 212

📝 Ball by Ball: https://t.co/AYinZNOw75#SAvPAK #AlwaysRising@Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/EFZsJhHeMW — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 31, 2021

The tourists have endured poor starts in both the ODI and T20 series, which has placed undue pressure on their explosive middle-order.

And again they found willing participants in Kainat Imtiaz (26 off 31 balls) before stand-in captain Aliya Riaz and 16-year-old Ayesha Naseem (33 off 22 balls) gave Pakistan a real chance with an explosive partnership of 65 runs for the sixth wicket.

Unfortunately it was a little too late as Ismail closed out the game with two wickets in the final over.

SCORECARD

South Africa: 133/5 (Brits 66, Amin 2/21)

Pakistan: 115/7 (Riaz 39, Naseem 33, Ismail 5/12)

South Africa won by 18 runs

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport