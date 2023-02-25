WATCH: Proteas' Women’s T20 World Cup final fever grips Cape Town

Cape Town — Proteas’ ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fever has gripped Cape Town ahead of the much-anticipated final against Australia at Newlands on Sunday. Sune Luus’ team produced an incredible performance on Friday that saw them defeat England by six runs to book their first-ever place in the tournament showpiece.

No South African senior cricket team - male or female - has ever participated in a World Cup final. The ICC therefore released an extra 2000 tickets for the Western Province Cricket Club Members’ Pavillion immediately after the second semi-final to accommodate the expected additional spectators. It was met with huge excitement as cricket fans sped to Newlands Cricket Ground’s ticket office on Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: It’s been a long road from Cravenby to the Women’s T20 World Cup final for Shabnim Ismail The queue in Campground Road was seen to be kilometres long as fans hoped to get their hands on tickets to hopefully see the Proteas’ Women’s team make history on home soil. “After all the years of watching the Proteas. All the disappointments, both men and women in the semi-finals, I never thought I would get the chance to see a Proteas team in a World Cup final,” an excited fan told IOL Sport.

ALSO READ: SABC to broadcast Women’s T20 World Cup final live “For it to happen in my home town is absolutely amazing. I can’t wait for tomorrow.” The final is set to start at 3pm in front of a capacity Newlands crowd.

