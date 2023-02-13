Cape Town - Proteas Women’s team super stars Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail were the only South Africans to be picked up in first round of the the inaugural Women’s Indian Premier League auction on Monday. Kapp was involved in a bidding war between the Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UPZ Warriors, before the Capitals forked out a hefty sum of INR 1.5 crore - the equivalent of R3.2million.

Ismail, meanwhile, was also in high demand as she fetched INR 1 crore - close to R2.1m - with the UPZ Warriors securing the fast bowler’s services. Proteas captain Sune Luus and fellow ICC T20 Women’s World Cup squad members Laura Wolvaardt, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk and Tazmin Brits were not picked up in the first draft.

Wolvaardt’s omission is a major surprise as she is one of the classiest batters in women’s cricket, having been selected in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup XI in Australia four years ago while continuing her success in Australia’s WBBL and The Hundred in England. ALSO READ: England’s Eoin Morgan retires from cricket after last hurrah in SA20

Left-arm Mlaba is also currently the World’s No 2 ranked T20 bowler in the world and would have expected to receive a bid. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana fetched the highest price of $415 000 (approximately R7.5m), while Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardener was the most expensive overseas player bought for $390 000 (R6.95m). Proteas Women must get back to basics, says Chloe’ Tryon

