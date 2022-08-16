5 Key battles that will decide the series between England and South Africa

Johannesburg — South Africa take on England in the first of three Tests at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Wednesday and will be hoping to outplay the hosts’ “Bazball” approach. IOL Sport cricket writer Stuart Hess takes a look at five areas where the series between the two sides will be decided.

Story continues below Advertisement

Anderson/Broad v Elgar: The Proteas captain, along with the absent vice-captain Temba Bavuma, have been the rocks upon which the South Africans have latterly built some consistency with the bat. Bavuma’s absence is a huge blow, and puts even more pressure on Dean Elgar at the top of the order. With rookies at opener and No 3, Elgar needs to produce in much the same manner as he has done in the last two years - and probably a bit more. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are two of the great seam bowlers, both in the twilight of their careers, but they’ve been revitalised under the new regime and are still extremely effective, especially on home soil. Masterful Maharaj SA Spinners v Root: The former England captain has arguably been the best batter in the world in the last five years, and is an outstanding player of spin. He averages 56.33 in his last 18 innings on the subcontinent. In Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, Joe Root faces two of the best spinners in the world at the moment and given how England play, the conditions likely for the series - following the much publicised hot weather in that country - means surfaces could be drier and thus aid spin. If Maharaj and Harmer do play together it provides an intriguing and unusual weapon for the Proteas.

Rabada v England Openers: Mark Boucher and Elgar sounded optimistic about Kagiso Rabada’s chances of starting at Lord’s, following the ankle injury he picked up during the T20 series. For all the concerns about Rabada’s limited overs form, the same can’t be said about his Test play. He claimed 41 wickets in his last seven Tests, bowling match-defining spells at the Wanderers and in Christchurch. England’s top order is a weak point the Proteas must target. Zak Crawley, is under pressure for his opening spot, while Alex Lees and Ollie Pope lack consistency. England’s potent middle order can be put under pressure, if they have to come to the crease early and against a still new-ish ball. Proteas Fielding: "Our fielding is going to be important,” said Boucher. “As we've seen in the recent past, if you're going to get opportunities, you have to grab them.” It sounds obvious, but South Africa’s fielding has occasionally let them down - most notably in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Given Root and Jonny Bairstow’s recent form, and Ben Stokes’ propensity for carving up South Africa, the Proteas simply can’t afford to miss chances offered by that trio. Scintillating Stokes

Story continues below Advertisement

Everyone v Stokes: He’s got a double hundred and two other centuries against the Proteas, averages 46 with bat and 30 with ball, he’s bowled a match-winning spell at Newlands and has taken some ridiculous catches - he’s a pain in the backside, albeit an exhilarating one to watch for the neutral. He’s one man band who’s produced numerous hits and somehow the Proteas need to keep him quiet. It will demand great accuracy and intense concentration to do so, but it’s the kind of challenge that should excite the players. @shockerhess IOL Sport