A captain’s knock from Shai Hope propels the West Indies to 335-8 at Buffalo Park

Gqeberha — A mixture of calculated strokes and some big blows from Shai Hope, saw him bring up his first century as captain and propelled the West Indies to an above par 335-8 at Buffalo Park. From the moment Shai Hope walked in to bat, he looked ready to put in a proper shift with his side in trouble at 71/2 inside the first powerplay. Hope was joined by Nicholas Pooran (39), after Brandon King failed to adjust quick enough to stop a yorker-length delivery from spinner Bjorn Fortuin(2/57 in 10 overs).

Hope and Pooran did not attempt to absorb pressure. Instead, the pair took the attack to the Proteas attack, combining for a highly impressive 86-run partnership. Hope went on to score an unbeaten 128 off 115 deliveries, a knock that included seven 6s and five 4s. Earlier, openers Kyle Mayers (36) and King (30) put a struggling Marco Jansen (1/79 in 10 overs) to the sword and got the West Indies to a good start with an opening stand worth 67 runs. Fortuin's short pitched delivery to Mayers saw him hit it straight to Ryan Rickelton at deep square to grab the first scalp for the South Africans. Gerald Coetzee (3/57 in 10 overs) accounted for Shamarh Brooks, Rovan Powell and Nicholas Pooran on his way to being pick of the bowlers in the match.